According to head coach Josh McDaniels, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders is presently in the concussion protocol, making it uncertain whether he will play in the team's Week 4 contest.

After he was restricted in practice on Thursday and Friday, it was revealed that Garoppolo was still going through the concussion protocol. According to NFL.com, when questioned about his team's starting quarterback on Friday, McDaniels stated:

"He will be out there again today. Once more, the testing and everything else are out of our control. He will undergo the standard cycle of tests. We'll see if he clears"

In accordance with NFL regulations, Jimmy G must successfully complete all stages of the concussion protocol, including a review by a neurologist who is not affiliated with the league.

Las Vegas will have to look elsewhere, possibly to Brian Hoyer or Aidan O'Connell, if the former San Francisco 49ers QB fails to pass the concussion protocol in time for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

O'Connell, who excelled in the preseason, is still a rookie, so the Raiders might not want to push him into league action just yet. Hoyer, meanwhile, is an NFL veteran with experience with a number of clubs in the league.

What happened to Jimmy Garoppolo?

In Week 3's contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo was struck heavily and consequently entered the concussion protocol of the NFL.

After being tackled by Pittsburgh's defenders shortly before the end of the second quarter, the seasoned quarterback departed that game, but managed to come back in the third quarter.

But after the game, he must have exhibited some concussion-like indicators, and he is now being watched under the league's head injury procedure.

When will Jimmy Garoppolo return?

The likelihood that Garoppolo will be eligible to make an appearance for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday is decreasing at this time.

If he doesn't play, Brian Hoyer will presumably start at center for the Raiders. However, this remains to be verified, and Jimmy G might still return in time to participate in Week 4.

This season, Garoppolo, who signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, has thrown for 709 yards, five scores, and a league-high six interceptions.