Will Johnson NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Michigan CB

Will Johnson is one of the top cornerback prospects in this year’s NFL draft. His college football career highlight was winning defensive MVP when Michigan won its most recent national championship in 2023-24. He intercepted Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. on the first play of the second half, effectively shutting down any hopes of a Huskies comeback.

Ad

Will Johnson's NFL Draft profile

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Johnson has it all. His 6’2’, 202-pound frame is ideal for the modern-day NFL cornerback. He has the length and speed to win any one-on-one matchup. His backpedal is a thing of beauty, and that skill allows him to keep pace with speedy wide receivers. He also has the versatility to play in both man and zone defense concepts and is superb in his anticipation skills.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In most drafts, he would be the top corner prospect, but he is considered CB2 behind Colorado’s Travis Hunter in this year’s NFL draft. He still ranks as one of the top 10 players in this year’s draft on most big boards.

Will Johnson 2025 NFL Draft projections: 3 best landing spots for Michigan CB

#3 – New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints need to replace all-pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore, whom they traded to the Washington Commanders at the trade deadline last season. Johnson can be a man-to-man corner like Lattimore, but he also provides scheme versatility for new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to be creative.

Ad

The New Orleans Saints hold the ninth overall draft pick this year.

#2 – San Francisco 49ers

Veteran Charvarius Ward is set to hit free agency, and his presence in the 49ers’ defensive backfield will be missed. The 49ers can fill that void with a playmaker like Johnson. The 49ers were 21st in interceptions last season after being tied for 1st in 2023. Johnson has an eye for the ball and will help in that department. He had nine interceptions in his college football career.

Ad

The San Francisco 49ers have the 11th overall draft pick.

#1 – Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars' pass defense was the worst in the league last year. The unit gave up 4,605 passing yards, coming to an average of 257.4 passing yards per game. They also had the third-lowest interceptions.

They will need an upgrade in almost every position in the defensive backfield. Safety Andre Cisco is likely to leave in free agency, and having Tyson Campbell and Montaric Brown atop the corner depth chart leaves a lot to be desired. Will Johnson can become their top cornerback by the end of next season.

The Jaguars will pick fifth in the NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.