Will Jonathan Taylor play in Week 5? Colts RB’s availability status explored

Jonathan Taylor's situation with the Indianapolis Colts seemed to improve after a torrid training camp that left him upset with the franchise. The running back asked for a new contract and entered a public spat with owner Jim Irsay on Twitter, leading to a disappointing situation for all sides.

He faced the same problem that players like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard had to deal with in the offseason. The current CBA runs until 2030, which means that, if you're a running back in the modern NFL, your contract situation is unlikely to improve until then, no matter how unfair the situation is from a personal point of view.

After missing the first four games of the season due to being placed on the PUP list with a back injury, Colts fans will be able to watch Jonathan Taylor soon: the team is activating his 21-day practice window, which means that, if he proves himself healthy, he will be ready to play in Week 5, when his team face the Tennessee Titans.

Why the Colts did not trade Jonathan Taylor?

The market doesn't have feelings, and fighting against it is pointless. Jonathan Taylor wants a new deal, but the Indianapolis Colts are seemingly not going to give him one - especially after he missed the initial portion of the season when his team started to fight for the AFC South crown.

The franchise has allowed him to test the market because they know he's not going to be in demand for many teams - especially because it was made clear by all 32 franchises that running backs aren't valuable for them anymore. They don't want to give him away for a late-round pick because he's a great player, even if his position is undervalued by the league.

It is worth remembering that the team now has a rookie coach in Shane Steichen and a rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson. The start of the season has been inconsistent, which is expected from a rookie quarterback, but at least he has kept the Colts with a 2-2 record to compete for the division. We'll see if Taylor's return could boost the offense and help him perform better.