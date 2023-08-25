Will Josh Jacobs play this year? Exploring all possibilities around the future of Raiders RB

Josh Jacobs has been away from the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The running back was absent from the team's training camp and preseason as well.

Las Vegas declined the player's fifth-year option last spring before giving him the franchise tag in March. As per reports, Jacobs and the Raiders did not reach an agreement on a multiyear contract prior to July's deadline for franchise-tagged players.

Now, with the 2023 regular season fast approaching, reports claim that Jacobs is expected to return to the team before their Week 1 clash against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels spoke on the situation earlier this week. He hopes for Jacobs to get a few sessions under his belt before the actual season gets underway:

"I think that it’s important for every player,” McDaniels said. “This is the National Football League, so it’s not easy to go out there and just play games and do it at the speed and level that you want to do it at, unless you’ve really kind of had enough opportunity to get yourself ready to do that."

While there is still no confirmation on whether Jacobs will return to the Raiders this year, sources have claimed that he should be in line to feature for the team once he gets up to speed with his teammates.

Josh Jacobs' contract with Raiders in 2023

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

If Josh Jacobs returns for the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2023 regular season, he will play either on the terms of the $10.1 million franchise tag or a modified one-season salary.

Last season, Jacobs led the NFL with a career-high 1,653 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 340 carries. He also added 400 yards on 53 receptions in 17 games.

Jacobs earned his second career Pro Bowl honors and first All-Pro Honors last year. However, the Raiders finished third in the AFC West with a 6-11 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

