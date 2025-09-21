Will Justin Jefferson play today? Vikings WR's status revealed for Week 3 clash vs Bengals

Justin Jefferson, regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, hasn't had the best start to the season by his standards. After two games, he has caught only seven of 13 targets for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Jefferson is still in the process of creating an on-field connection with quarterback J.J. McCarthy, which is one reason he hasn't produced elite numbers this season. Now, it will be interesting to see how Jefferson and backup Carson Wentz get along in Week 3 as McCarthy is expected to be sidelined for some time due to an ankle injury.

Next up for Justin Jefferson and the Vikings is a home game against Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Pregame discussion has mostly focused on Chase and Jefferson, two former LSU teammates who are now among the league's top receivers.

Will Justin Jefferson play in Week 3 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals?

Justin Jefferson is fully healthy and will play for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Given that Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Taylor, the Bengals' starting cornerbacks, are dealing with injuries, Jefferson has a chance to have a big performance in Week 3.

Justin Jefferson has accumulated the most receiving yards for any player in their first five seasons (7,432) and has recently become the youngest player (26 years, 90 days) in league history to register 500 receptions.

The game on Sunday is unlikely to settle any arguments between Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase over who is the league's best receiver, but the Vikings star will want to put on a show that will undoubtedly give the conversation some additional grounds for discussion as it goes on.

How to watch the Vikings vs. Bengals Week 3 game?

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. After starting the season with a perfect 2-0 record, the Bengals enter the game on top of the AFC North division. However, they will have to spend the next few months without starting quarterback Joe Burrow due to a long-term toe injury.

The Vikings, on the other hand, lost to the Atlanta Falcons 22–6 in Week 2 and are now 1-1 on the season. Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for them for the next few games following quarterback J.J. McCarthy's ankle injury in Week 2.

The Week 3 game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET and be televised live on CBS, with play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz, color analyst Tony Romo, and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson providing commentary.

Game info:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV, Paramount+

