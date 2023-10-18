Will Kyler Murray play this season? Latest on Cardinals QB for Fantasy Football

In December 2022, Kyler Murray suffered an ACL tear during a game against the New England Patriots. This was a huge blow for the Arizona Cardinals as they were projected to be without their quarterback this season as well.

There were rumors around the league surrounding the franchise that they would possibly tank to draft a new signal caller next season. However, that hasn't been the case as the Cardinals are playing well above their means under new coach Jonathan Gannon.

Moreover, Murray has been progressing well in his recovery, and could possibly return very soon.

Kyler Murray injury update

As per the latest update from Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals are planning to open the practice window for Kyler Murray. This indicates that the former first-overall pick is likely to play at some point in the season.

Although the Cardinals are unlikely to make the playoffs, giving some reps to Murray will help them in the long run. Moreover, there is a slight possibility that if things don't work out well, the franchise could take the other path and draft a new quarterback next year.

Last year, Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals. While many thought that his contract was one of the worst in the league, it seems like coach Gannon is fine with having him as his quarterback despite all the rumors.

When healthy, Kyler Murray has shown that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. It will be interesting to see how he looks once he's back on the field.

The Cardinals have looked good without their franchise quarterback

With Murray out due to injury, the Cardinals were projected to finish with the worst record in the league this season. However, they have surprised everyone with how they have played so far.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs has led the team pretty well, and the team has shown fight in every game regardless of the talent gap. Although they are 1-5 to start the season, people around the franchise must be happy with what they have seen from players under a new head coach.

The Cardinals have two first-round picks (one via Houston) next year, and they could use them to add quality players to their roster. Whether or not they'll draft a new quarterback remains to be seen, but sticking with Kyler Murray will be the better option, unless they have the first overall pick.