Will Lamar Jackson play against the Steelers? Exploring Ravens QB's status for Week 11

Lamar Jackson is the heart and soul of the Baltimore Ravens. The two-time league MVP is the catalyst for most of the good things that the Ravens do at the offensive end, and he has come a long way from being dismissed as a running back with the ball in his hands.

Let's examine the superstar's availability ahead of the Ravens' Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Will Lamar Jackson play against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

According to Pro Football Talk, Lamar Jackson was added to the Baltimore Ravens' injury report on Thursday. The perennial Pro Bowler is dealing with a knee issue in the aftermath of a heroic performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.

However, the report adds that Jackson is likely to start in Sunday's showdown against the in-form Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson's designation on the report is likely a mere precaution rather than anything major.

Furthermore, it's important to note that in recent weeks, Jackson has been a consistent fixture on the injury report. However, as of this writing, it hasn't stopped him from playing every single game of the 2024 regular season.

How is Lamar Jackson performing in 2024?

Lamar Jackson is having arguably the best season of his seven-year NFL career. The reigning MVP has amassed a stat line of 2,669 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and two interceptions in 10 games. He has compiled a 76.8 QBR in the process. Jackson has also added 538 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns for good measure.

The current MVP favorite has the second most passing yards and most passing touchdowns and ranks first in QBR ahead of Week 11. Another impressive fact about Jackson's performances is that he's doing all of this without an All-Pro caliber wide receiver to throw to, with his most reliable offensive weapon being a running back in Derrick Henry.

Ideally, this should affect his passing stats, but Jackson has already thrown more touchdown passes this season than in all but three of his past seasons.

It'll take a herculean effort from any other player in the National Football League to wrestle his MVP crown for the 2024 season. Jackson's next task will be to dispatch Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the teams with the best defenses in the league.

