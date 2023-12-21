Will Levis injury update: Latest on Titans QB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Will Levis got a delayed start to his rookie year, opening the 2023 NFL season as a backup quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. He finally got his opportunity to be the starter in Week 8 when he turned in a season-best QB6 finish in fantasy football by impressively throwing four touchdown passes. This earned him the full-time job and he has started every game since then.

Unfortunately for Levis, his active streak of eight consecutive starts for the Titans appears to be in jeopardy ahead of their Week 16 game. He reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain in their most recent contest and is now questionable to play this week. With the Titans eliminated from playoff contention, they may exercise extreme caution with their rookie quarterback, making his availability uncertain.

Will Levis injury update

The Tennessee Titans opened their Week 16 preparations ahead of their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with their first official practice session on Wednesday. Rookie quarterback Will Levis was listed as a non-participant after reportedly suffering a high ankle sprain late in their most recent game against the Houston Texans.

Levis was initially listed as questionable for the Titans ahead of their game against the Seahawks with an ankle injury but was able to shed his official injury designation before the end of their practice week. The high ankle sprain this week could be a complication from that same previous injury, which he was able to play through but may have been reaggravated.

What happened to Will Levis?

The Titans listed Levis as questionable to play in Week 15 when they released their first official Week 15 injury report. He was then able to practice in full on Thursday and Friday, so the Titans removed the injury designation and started him against the Texans. The rookie participated in the game all the way into overtime before apparently suffering a high ankle sprain on the same leg initially in question.

Prior to exiting the game, Levis totaled 199 yards on 17-of-26 passing with no touchdowns in a losing effort to the Texans. The loss officially eliminated the Titans from the race for the NFL Playoffs. This could potentially affect his availability for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, as the Titans are unlikely to rush their potential franchise quarterback back when they have nothing to play for until next year.

When will Will Levis return?

With Levis being listed as a non-participant at practice for the Titans on Wednesday, he should be considered questionable for Week 16, at best. High ankle sprains often take multiple weeks to recover from, so he seems to have an uphill battle. With the Titans out of playoff contention and just three weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL season, Levis may remain out for the rest of the year, though his response to treatment will likely dictate his availability.

In a bit of a surprising report, the Titans are expected to start Ryan Tannehill if Will Levis is unable to play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16. With their season essentially over and Tannehill pending free agency, it would seem that Malik Willis is the more logical choice. Apparently, the Titans see it differently.