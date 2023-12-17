Will Levis injury update: Titans QB suffers gruesome injury vs Texans in Week 15

Tennesse Titans quarterback Will Levis suffered a serious injury in the Week 15 game against the Houston Texans. Levis suffered a lower leg injury during overtime when the score was tied at 16-16. After their quarterback's injury, the Titans lost the game 19-16.

The broadcasting team didn't show the replay of his injury as it was considered to be quite sensitive. The quarterback got hit while getting sacked and it seems like he might have twisted his ankle.

Will Levis injury status

Levis was later seen walking near the medical tent and that was a good sight for all the fans. He was also seen walking on his own after the game finished and it indicated that his injury might not be that serious.

We saw Trevor Lawrence not missing any time after his high ankle sprain but here the situation is different. The Titans are 5-9 on the season and could potentially rest Levis given their record as have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

The rookie quarterback has played quite well this season and replaced Ryan Tannehill as the franchise's starting quarterback. In seven games this season, he has thrown for 1,593 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions with a passer rating of 86.8.

