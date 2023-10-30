Will Levis shares emotional moment with family after stunning performance in NFL debut vs Falcons

Will Levis was the star of the afternoon for the Tennessee Titans. The second-round rookie quarterback led the team to an impressive 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons in his first NFL start, ending a two-game losing streak for the team and keeping their slim playoff hopes alive.

Will Levis was impressive in his first start, throwing for 238 yards and four touchdowns with no picks. His connection with DeAndre Hopkins was the most powerful weapon for the offense, with the start wide receiver finishing the game with four catches, 128 yards and three touchdowns.

After the game, the rookie quarterback shared a moment with his family, who was present at the stadium to cheer for him. The official profile from the Tennessee Titans on Twitter shared a lovely video:

Will Levis in Tennessee: the perfect place to develop

Will Levis was the main character of one of the most agonizing scenes during the 2023 NFL Draft. As the names were being announced throughout the first night, the Kentucky quarterback, surrounded by his family, changed from a happy and smiling expression to absolute nervousness.

He didn't hear his name called after 31 picks on the first day - let's not forget that the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.

For a prospect like Levis, whose ceiling is high and the floor is low, Tennessee is a team with a very good situation for his first years in the league. The Titans have a starter in Ryan Tannehill who, although close to leaving the team, is still undisputed.

The offensive line has also evolved and also has the addition of Peter Skoronski in the first round. Of course, with Derrick Henry in the backfield and Mike Vrabel's style of preferring more physical American football, the way they've built the roster becomes even more impressive.

There's no pressure to put him on the field in a Miami Dolphins-2020 situation, with Tua Tagovailoa taking over while Ryan Fitzpatrick was doing well and the team was fighting for the playoffs. Levis is a second-round pick in a 3-4 franchise, and the team will have enough time and calm to figure out if he can be the franchise quarterback or not.