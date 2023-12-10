Will Levis SWOT analysis: Can Titans QB stake a claim for 2024

No pick was discussed more among Tennessee Titans fans than the selection of Will Levis at the top of the second round. That is mainly because the fan base had months to come to terms with the fact Ryan Tannehill is not the future of the franchise. The franchise took a chance on the exciting but divisive QB prospect Will Levis.

Will Levis' strengths

Will Levis is a proto-typical quarterback with plenty of traditional traits. The new Tennessee Titans starting QB has good pocket presence. The Kentucky QB stands at 6’4″ and weighs 229 pounds. Levis has elite arm strength, a special trait he places too much confidence in. This special trait makes Will Levis a playmaker on offense, rather than a game manager. The Tennessee Titans QB is prone to take high-risk/high-reward throws.

Unlike most pocket passers, Will Levis is an above-average athlete. He is capable of moving around behind the line. He also has the ability to throw on the move, and he does not shy away from contact. Paired with a strong run game and a creative offensive mind, Will Levis should excel at play-action passes.

Will Levis' weaknesses

While mobile Will Levis should not be considered a dual-threat QB. Levis' movement is more to consistently buy time to throw than to constantly win downs for his team. The Tennessee Titans should limit how much damage they expose their young QB to. Levis has an injury record that dates back to college.

The field can be broken up into three levels — short, intermediate and long. If his decision making is that of a gunslinger, it will always lead them to attack down the field at the expense of throws closer to the line of scrimmage. Will Levis needs to add a consistent, reliable short passing game or play with a great running back to counter the fact he struggles to move the ball short for consistent downs.

Processing and field vision are areas where Levis could improve, yet this criticism does not fall on Levis alone. It will be essential for the Tennessee Titans to identify a legit No. 1 playmaker option to take some of the offensive burden off their young QB’s shoulders.

While Will Levis is a playmaker, it would be best for him to be a supporting playmaker rather than the star of the show. Levis struggled during his last season in college due to injuries and departures to the NFL draft. This showed how essential the quality of offensive linemen or wide receivers around him are to his performance.

The future of the Tennesse Titans

After sitting behind Ryan Tannehill for most of the season, Levis got his first start in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons and shined. Levis completed 19 of his 29 passes for 238 yards and a whopping four touchdowns in his debut.

Will Levis has since posted a 2-4 record but has shown flashes of a special playmaker. The cheap deal Levis is on should allow for deep investment in the roster. If Levis can emerge as a legit starting QB on an already playoff-proven team, the Tennessee Titans could jump into contender status.

Comp: Matthew Stafford.

