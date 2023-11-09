Will Levis or Taylor Heinicke: Who should you start in Week 10 fantasy football?

Will Levis and Taylor Heinicke have found themselves starters in Week 10 of the NFL season and are interesting prospects for fantasy football managers. Levis made his first NFL start due to an injury to Ryan Tannehill while Heinicke took over from Desmond Ridder full-time in Week 9.

Both quarterbacks have interesting matchups this week against average defenses. So, who is the better QB to start in fantasy this week?

Is Will Levis a good fantasy pick in Week 10?

Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis

The Tennessee Titans' offense has looked different since Levis took over under center in Week 8. Levis had 4 touchdowns in his first NFL start against the Atlanta Falcons, which is more than Tannehill had in six previous starts (2).

Levis is a good pick this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. His first road game as an NFL starting quarterback didn't go as planned in Week 9. He threw for 262 yards and an interception in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Those who have have Titans' second-round pick in fantasy football should be optimistic in Week 10. Levis is also available in many leagues, so grab him if you can.

Is Taylor Heinicke a good fantasy pick in Week 10?

Atlanta Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke

Despite the Atlanta Falcons' Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Taylor Heinicke looked great with 268 yards, 1 touchdown, and an interception. The Falcons' passing game was not consistent with Ridder at the helm but Heinicke gave them some life.

Atlanta hits the road in Week to face the Arizona Cardinals in what could be a great matchup for the signal-caller. He enters the game with at least 12 PPR points in the last two games.

Similar to Levis, Heinicke is available in most fantasy leagues. He can be a good start as bye weeks are a factor.

Will Levis vs. Taylor Heinicke: Whom should I start in Week 10?

When taking a look at the Sportskeeda Start/Sit optimizer, this was close between Levis and Heinicke. In the end, Heinicke gets the edge over Levis by 0.3 fantasy points. This indicates that the optimizer expects both quarterbacks to have similar efforts in Week 10.

The Falcons signal-caller gets the nod as Levis is more likely to throw his second career interception against the Buccaneers. However, the Titans rookie is projected to throw for more yards than Heinicke in his matchup versus Arizona.

Tampa Bay allows the second-most yards per game while Arizona is in the middle of the pack with the 17th-most. Both Levis and Heinicke are seen getting at least one touchdown pass.

Having either player could be ideal in a Superflex league when you can start both. In a one QB league, both are viable options.

