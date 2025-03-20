Will Levis Trade Destinations: 5 best landing spots amid reports of Titans shopping QB ft. New York Giants 

Will Levis' stint with the Tennessee Titans looks to be over. After two seasons, the quarterback has seemingly not done enough to convince the franchise that he deserves to be their quarterback of the future. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the team is shopping him.

Levis did not impress in his two years in the league. However, he still has two years left on his rookie contract and has a strong arm that could be developed by teams with an already-established starter. Whoever trades for his services will likely be looking to acquire a backup with the potential to shine.

Here's a closer look at some teams that could be looking to trade for the Titans quarterback.

5 teams that could pull a trade for Titans quarterback Will Levis

#1. New York Giants

The Giants have to fire all the bullets they can to try and find their franchise quarterback. A trade for a young quarterback with potential would be a good start.

Levis was constantly compared to Josh Allen during his pre-draft process, especially for his lack of refinement and strong arm. Allen's coach in Buffalo was Daboll, who designed a fantastic play to develop the quarterback. It worked perfectly then — could Daboll repeat the feat in New York?

#2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Another team that could look to trade for Levis is the Steelers, as they sit together with the Giants waiting for Aaron Rodgers' decision. A plan B should already be worked on.

Mike Tomlin knows the importance of fixing the quarterback position. The Steelers have not won a playoff game since the 2016 season. If Pittsburgh believes that they can get the best of Levis with a fresh start for the quarterback, it's worth taking a flyer.

#3. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are expected to take a backup quarterback in the draft following Cooper Rush's departure to the Baltimore Ravens. Dak Prescott is the undisputed starter, but Dallas will want to develop someone to sit behind him.

By making a deal with the Titans, they'd only have Levis under his rookie contract for two seasons. However, they'd also have a backup with NFL experience and a strong arm to develop. This could be an option if they don't find a passer they like in the draft.

#4. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders' plans regarding their starter are clear after they traded a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Geno Smith. But the veteran is only a short-term fix, as he arrives at 34 years of age.

Adding another quarterback to keep tabs on would be a great move. The Raiders would be able to develop him behind the scenes as Smith leads the team in the 2025 season.

#5. New Orleans Saints

The same reasons above can be applied to the Saints' case. Derek Carr will be the undisputable starter, but he's at an advanced age and is not a long-term solution. It's worth remembering that the Saints also have problems regarding the salary cap.

Levis' arrival would represent an improvement over Spencer Rattler, who featured multiple times in 2024 due to injuries to Derek Carr. As a developmental project, New Orleans would be able to cost-control its backup position.

