Will the Lions host a playoff game? All about Detroit's NFL playoffs schedule

The Detroit Lions are having a season to remember in 2023. Dan Campbell and his squad have secured the NFC North Division and, thus, a postseason berth.

Yes, the Detroit Lions will host a playoff game in 2024 for the first time since Ford Field was opened. The last time the Lions hosted a playoff game was on Jan. 8, 1994, when Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers ended their season at the Pontiac Silverdome.

Who will the Lions face in the NFL Playoffs?

Heading into their Saturday Night game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Lions can face one of eight possible opponents in this year's playoffs. It depends on tonight's result and how the rest of the NFC Conference race plays out.

The eight teams that the Lions could face, per our NFL Playoff Predictor, are the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers (yikes, deja vu?), New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears.

Our simulation predicts they will go up against the Seahawks after Week 18.

Detroit's Potential NFL Playoffs Schedule

Lions playoffs tickets and TV schedule: Everything you need to know

It's a great time to be a Detroit Lions fan, with the franchise on the verge of a historic postseason appearance. They have been at the bottom of the NFL for the longest time, but their fortunes have improved under Dan Campbell.

The Lions are scheduled to host a wildcard round postseason game on the weekend of Jan. 13-14 or Monday Night Football on Jan.15.

Lions’ fans would be eager to cop tickets for the postseason, and unsurprisingly, the tickets are being sold for a hefty fee. According to StubHub, wildcard game tickets are available with the specification that "date and time are to be determined." The cheapest is at $508 for section 343, row 13.

It is important to note that there are currently 367 single tickets for sale on StubHub, with the costliest listed at $3,496 for a seat right at midfield in section 127, row 9.

Furthermore, paying $1,000 would get you a plush single ticket in section 123, row 8 or section 124, row 24. That row is a vantage spot in the Ford Field.

