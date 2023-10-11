Will Mac Jones start for Patriots in Week 6? Bill Belichick provides info on franchise’s QB situation

Mac Jones has been off to an absolutely dreadful start this season. Despite a 1-4 record and two second-half benchings, head coach Bill Belichick is not interested in making a change there. The head coach was asked if Jones would remain in the lineup, and he confirmed as much.

Belichick simply said:

"Yeah, we're not making any changes."

Jones has been dreadful this year, throwing just over 1,000 yards and five touchdowns to six interceptions this year. He's been removed from the game twice after playing awful in blowout losses.

Despite that, the New England Patriots are not making a change there. The third-year quarterback is still the starter, so Bailey Zappe is not expected to make a start any time soon.

However, if more of the 34-0 shellackings that the New Orleans Saints gave the Patriots are on the horizon, Belichick may be forced to make a change. For now, he's not going to.

Mac Jones has been awful in 2023

In his rookie season, Mac Jones replaced Cam Newton as the starter and led the Patriots back to the playoffs before being roundly defeated in the Divisional Round. Since then, it's been a tough go for Jones.

Mac Jones has struggled mightily

The quarterback has not been able to get them back to the postseason, and there's no reason to believe they will do so again after a 1-4 start in a division with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

The stats haven't been there, nor has the performance. Jones seems to have regressed since his rookie season despite the Patriots trying to add weapons around him.

Replacing Tom Brady was always going to be a tall task, but it's one that Bill Belichick thought that Jones was up to. Thus far, it's been a poor go and with his rookie deal ending sooner rather than later, it may be make or break time for the young signal caller.

For now, he's the starter. As for how long he will remain so, that remains to be seen at this time.