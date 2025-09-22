Will Mark Andrews play today? Ravens TE's status revealed for Week 3 MNF clash vs. Lions

The season hasn't started well for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. He has only caught two passes from four targets for seven yards and zero touchdowns.With Isaiah Likely injured, Andrews, who is in the final year of his contract, has participated in 78% of the snaps in the opening two games. However, Andrews hasn't seen many targets.The Ravens' next game is against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Andrews will have another opportunity to deliver a big performance, especially since Likely is not expected to return until next week.Will Mark Andrews play on MNF vs. the Detroit Lions?Mark Andrews is fully healthy and will play for the Baltimore Ravens in the Week 3 Monday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions.Andrews will continue to serve as the Ravens' starting tight end. With Isaiah Likely still sidelined due to a foot injury, Charlie Kolar will remain as the backup.Andrews has only made two catches this season. He hasn't played a major role in his team's first two games, where it scored 40+ points each. However, the veteran tight end stressed that he puts the team's performance ahead of his output.&quot;I don't look at it as slow,&quot; Andrews told reporters on Wednesday. &quot;I'm doing a lot of things to make big plays. You look at the first game, just about every run was sprung on a block behind me. In my eyes, I'm trying to win games and help this team out. I feel like I'm doing a good job with the things that are asked of me.&quot;Andrews started the 2024 season similarly, as he only registered 10 receptions for 120 yards and zero touchdowns in the first five games. He eventually finished as Baltimore's leader in receiving touchdowns after catching 11 in the last 12 games.Andrews has assumed more of a supporting role in the early phase of the campaign, but he is confident that he will regain his momentum. It could start in Week 3 against the Lions.How to watch the Ravens vs. Lions Week 3 MNF game?The Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens will clash on Monday Night Football at M&amp;T Bank Stadium to wrap up Week 3 action.Both teams are carrying 1-1 records after winning their Week 2 matchups. Detroit is fresh off a 52-21 victory over the Chicago Bears, while Baltimore defeated the Cleveland Browns 41-17.Here are the details for the MNF game, including the time, TV stations, streaming details and commentators.Date and Time: Monday, Sept. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ETLocation: M&amp;T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MarylandTV: ABC, ESPNAnnouncers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter), Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)Live Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream