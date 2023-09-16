Will Mark Andrews play in Week 2? Exploring status of Ravens TE vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews missed Week 1's game against the Houston Texans. He was dealing with a quad injury and wasn't able to recover in time to play.

The Ravens did end up winning the game, but they missed Andrews' presence on the field. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has great chemistry with his tight end and would hope that he is back on the field soon.

Will Mark Andrews play against the Bengals?

Mark Andrews: Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

As per the latest reports, Mark Andrews is currently questionable for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, it is expected that he will play and make his season debut.

The Ravens now have a different game plan under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and Andrews will perfectly fit in the system. Last week we saw rookie Zay Flowers receive the most targets, but with the presence of the 27-year-old tight end, the ball is likely to spread a lot more.

So far in Lamar Jackson's career, Andrews has been his most reliable target. Now with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and Flowers, if the Ravens' offense clicks, it could be very special.

Ravens' offense didn't look good without Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Football Team

Going against the Cincinnati Bengals won't be easy for the Ravens. Given how the Ravens' offense struggled against the Texans in Week 1, they desperately need Andrews back.

Last season, the Ravens tight end played 15 games, in which he recorded 73 receptions for 847 yards and scored five touchdowns. With Lamar Jackson now back fully healthy, and the Ravens having more threats in the passing game, Andrews is projected to have a big season.

The Bengals suffered a devasting loss in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, and it will be interesting to see how they respond to it. The Ravens are the underdogs heading into this game, but it won't be a surprise if they come away with a win.

