Will McDonald IV Jets Contract: How much will rookie DE earn in New York?

New York Jets rookie Will McDonald IV has looked impressive for the team in their two preseason games this month. The defensive end has already played 25 pass-rushing snaps and has six pressures, three quarterback hits and one sack.

It's safe to say that McDonald IV could play a significant role for the New York outfit in the upcoming NFL campaign. The 24-year-old was selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Per Spotrac, Will McDonald IV agreed to a four-year, $16,321,674 contract with the New York outfit last month. The deal included an $8,870,308 signing bonus with $16,321,674 in guaranteed money and an average annual salary of $4,080,419.

Will McDonald IV's college football stats

Former Iowa State DE Will McDonald IV

Across five years with the Iowa State Cyclones, Will McDonald IV racked up 125 tackles out of which 80 were solo. He also recorded seven passes defended, 10 forced fumbles with one fumble recovery.

McDonald IV the Big 12 co-Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2021. He also earned three First-team All-Big 12 honors at Iowa State, which likely prompted the New York Jets to pick him in the first round of the draft earlier this year.

New York Jets' schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here's a look at the full NFL regular season for the New York Jets in the upcoming campaign:

Week 1: vs. Bills on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, Sept. 11)

Week 2: at Cowboys on CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 17)

Week 3: vs. Patriots on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 24)

Week 4: vs. Chiefs on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 1)

Week 5: at Broncos on CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 8)

Week 6: vs. Eagles on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 15)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: at Giants on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 29)

Week 9: vs. Chargers on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, Nov. 6)

Week 10: at Raiders on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 12)

Week 11: at Bills on CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 19)

Week 12: vs. Dolphins on Amazon Prime at 3 p.m. ET (Friday, Nov. 24)

Week 13: vs. Falcons on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 3)

Week 14: vs. Texans on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 10)

Week 15: at Dolphins on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 17)

Week 16: vs. Commanders on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 24)

Week 17: at Browns on Amazon Prime at 8:15 p.m. ET (Thursday, Dec. 28)

Week 18: at Patriots on TBD (Saturday, Jan. 6 or Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024)