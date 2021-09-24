Will Miles Sanders play against the Cowboys in Week 3?

Miles Sanders, the Philadelphia Eagles running back, will play in their Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

In the week that preceded the game against the San Francisco 49ers, the RB received one limited participation (on practice) and two full participation—the problems was his ankle.

At the time, it looked like Wednesday's limited participation status was out of sheer zeal by the Eagles rather than an injury per se. The team probably wanted to give Sanders one more rest day.

Sanders will play in the Eagles' Monday game, but it is worth keeping a close eye on the RB situation, because ankle injuries are always tricky. Especially when talking about RBs. All the tackles, cuts, and swift changes of direction can quickly aggravate even the least severe injuries. Against the 49ers, Sanders did not looked 100% either.

Tim McManus @Tim_McManus Eagles injury report for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.



Landon Dickerson (knee), Miles Sanders (ankle) practice in full. Eagles injury report for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.



Landon Dickerson (knee), Miles Sanders (ankle) practice in full. https://t.co/IchiZcqrlQ

Miles Sanders Week 2

QB Jalen Hurts led the Eagles' rushing game in Week 2.

Granted, Sanders carried the ball more times (13 against 10) but the QB got more yards (82 yds against 55). He wasn't so involved in the passing game, rookie RB Kenneth Gainwell was targeted 3 times, while Sanders saw the ball coming in his direction only twice.

Sanders may be fit to play, but maybe he is not 100%.

Miles Sanders Week 1

Comparing the numbers from Week 1 with the stats from Week 2, it is clear that Sanders' ankle may be bothering the player.

Sanders led the Eagles' rushing game in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The RB carried the ball 15 times and gained 74 yards. He averaged 4.9 yds per carry. His longest run was 23 yds.

Sanders also received four passes, on five targets, for 39 yds. He averaged 9.8 yds per reception. His longest catch was for a gain of 25 yds.

Eagles options

If Sanders suffers a serious setback, rookie fifth-round 150th pick Kenneth Gainwell and fourth-year Boston Scott will compete for the starting role.

Gainwell rushed nine times for 37 yards—averaging 4.1 yds per run—and one touchdown against the Falcons. His longest run was for eight yards.

The rookie also received two passes, on three targets, for six yards.

Boston Scott didn't see the field on Sunday.

After Sanders, the second-best runner for the Eagles was quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts ran four times and conquered 62 yds. He averaged 8.9 yds per carry, with his longest run being 14 yds.

Hurts had a great game on Sunday, not just running. He attempted 35 passes, completing 27, for 264 yds, averaging 7.5 yds per throw. The QB passed for three touchdowns and committed zero turnovers. Hurts finished the day with a rating of 126.4.

Miles Sanders career

Entering his third year in the league, Sanders is a dynamic RB.

Also Read

Since 2019, Sanders played 29 games, starting 23. In the regular season, he attempted 358 runs, gained 1759 yds—averaging 4.91 yds per run—and scored 9 TDs.

In the passing game, Sanders received 82 passes for 745—an average of nine yards per catch—and three touchdowns.

Edited by Henno van Deventer