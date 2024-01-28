Will the NFC Championship Game telecast on Peacock? Details on coverage of 49ers vs Lions

The NFC Championship Game involving the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers will be played today to carry on the NFL postseason. The match is set to take place at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Jan 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The winner will automatically qualify for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

It should be noted that the game will only air on FOX; as a result, Peacock does not offer that channel for viewing.

Only the playoff games scheduled to air on NBC during the 2024 NFL playoffs will be broadcast by Peacock as Fox has the sole right to carry the NFC Championship game.

How to watch the NFC Championship game without cable?

The No. 3 seeded Detroit Lions and the No. 1 seeded San Francisco 49ers will square off in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The winner of that game will advance to the Super Bowl, where they will take on the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Lions are playing their first conference championship game in 32 years on Sunday night. They were defeated 41-10 by the Washington Redskins in their last conference championship game in 1992.

The 49ers will move one step closer to tying the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most Super Bowls ever won by a team; if they defeat the Detroit Lions.

Fox will broadcast the NFC championship game, with play-by-play reporter Kevin Burkhardt and analyst Greg Olsen handling call-in responsibilities, while the sideline reporters will be Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews.

Fans without access to cable or satellite TV may think about purchasing an NFL+ or FuboTV subscription. You can watch every NFL playoff game, including the two Championship title games, on FuboTV and NFL+.

Though NFL+ does not offer a free trial, a monthly subscription can be enjoyed for $6.99. You should consider using the package if you want to stream Super Bowl LVIII on all your gadgets.

Below are the details you need to watch the NFC Championship game:

Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 28 at 6.30 PM ET

Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV: Fox

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: FuboTV, NFL+