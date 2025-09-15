  • home icon
  Will Nick Chubb play tonight vs. the Buccaneers? Texans RB's status revealed for Week 2 MNF showdown

Will Nick Chubb play tonight vs. the Buccaneers? Texans RB's status revealed for Week 2 MNF showdown

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 15, 2025 15:50 GMT
NFL: SEP 07 Texans at Rams - Source: Getty
Will Nick Chubb play tonight vs. the Buccaneers? Texans RB's status revealed for Week 2 MNF showdown (image credit: getty)

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb made his debut for the team on Sept. 7 against the LA Rams. He finished with 13 rushes for 60 yards, leading the Texans' running backs in touches and snaps.

With Joe Mixon still sidelined due to a foot ailment, Chubb will look to get more opportunities as he continues to settle in Houston's scheme.

Up next for Chubb and the Texans is a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Will Nick Chubb play on MNF vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Nick Chubb will play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. It will be his first game on the team's home turf after signing in the offseason. The former Cleveland Browns rusher did not appear on the Texans' injury report, suggesting that he's healthy and will likely take the field.

Chubb suffered an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in 2023. Just as he was regaining momentum last year, he fractured his foot against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After spending his first seven NFL seasons with the Browns, the four-time Pro Bowler joined Houston in free agency, signing a one-year $2.5 million deal. He is aiming to regain his old form in a key role with the team.

Chubb was expected to serve as the Texans' secondary running back behind Mixon, but a foot injury has rendered Mixon temporarily unavailable.

Houston will rely on Chubb to carry the majority of the backfield load in Week 2, and likely in the upcoming games. Mixon remains on the PUP list and does not have a return date.

The Buccaneers' rushing defense, which finished fourth-best in the league last season, gave up just 69 yards to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. It will present Chubb with a difficult test in Week 2.

How to watch the Texans vs. Buccaneers Week 2 MNF game?

The Houston Texans-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game is one of the two matchups scheduled for Monday Night Football in Week 2. The other game is between the Las Vegas Raiders and the LA Chargers.

ABC will broadcast the Bucs-Texans game, which is set to start at 7 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Dan Orlovsky (in-game commentary) will be in the broadcasters' booth, while Laura Rutledge will report from the sideline.

Fans without access to ABC can watch the game live via streaming platforms, including ESPN+, NFL+, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV.

Game info:

Date and Time: Monday, Sept. 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV: ABC

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge

Live Streaming: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

