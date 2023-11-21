Will Packers make the playoffs? Week 12 NFC standings explored 

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a stirring win over the Los Angeles Chargers, as Jordan Love and co. now sit at 4-6 on the season.

Green Bay has had a lot of growing pains this year, as it is their first season without Aaron Rodgers, but every now and again, things click and they pull off a win.

Things haven't gone smoothly, but the Packers have the 20th-ranked offense (20.2 p/g) and the 10th-ranked defense (20.2 p/g), so there is something to work with.

But will that be enough for Green Bay to make it to the postseason in its first season with Jordan Love?

Where do the Green Bay Packers sit in the NFC playoff picture?

Green Bay has a 4-6 record, which, halfway through the season, isn't exactly ideal, but the odd thing about the NFC and the NFC North is that Green Bay is still very much in the playoff hunt.

With the Detroit Lions currently leading the division (8-2) and the second-place Minnesota Vikings (6-5), Green Bay is just on the outer edge of the playoffs.

If the postseason started today, Green Bay would miss out on the playoffs, with the Vikings currently having the No. 7 spot, which means they would be facing the Lions in the first week of the playoffs.

The good thing for Green Bay is that they still have to play the Vikings this season, so if they can win enough games and keep themselves within striking distance of the Vikings by the time the Week 17 game rolls around, then that game could be for a playoff spot.

What does the Green Bay Packers' remaining schedule look like?

If Green Bay has any intentions of making a surprise playoff appearance, then winning enough games is paramount.

The Lions and Chiefs are next on the schedule, followed by three "softer" games against the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers before the Vikings game, and then Green Bay closes out the season against the Bears.

So Green Bay should have four "winnable" games in that stretch, giving them eight victories, which isn't likely enough to catch the Vikings unless they beat them in Week 17.

It seems like a tall order for Green Bay to make it back to the playoffs, but it isn't impossible.

While the next two games are difficult, there is a possibility for the Packers to go on a run, and if everything goes as planned, the Packers may be at Minnesota in Week 17 with a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

It seems unlikely right now, but not impossible and as long as the Packers have a chance, that's all they need to keep their faint hopes alive.