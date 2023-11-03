Will Patrick Mahomes play for USA in 2028 LA Olympics? Chiefs QB makes stance clear on flag football

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. The game will be played in Frankfurt, Germany and the fans will get to experience a great battle between two Super Bowl contenders. This will be Tyreek Hill's first game against his old team, and many are looking forward to it.

Last month, it was announced that Flag Football will be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and multiple NFL players expressed their desire to play in it. Upon his arrival in Germany, Mahomes was asked about his desire to play in the Olympics, and the Chiefs quarterback looked eager to play in it.

As per Score, here's what Mahomes said:

"I definitely want to, but I've seen some of those guys play the flag football and they're a little faster than I am. I know there's not like linemen blocking for you."

"I'll be 31, 32 years old so if I can still move around, then I'm gonna try to get out there and throw the football around, maybe in L.A. Just don't tell Coach Reid or Veach or anybody."

If Patrick Mahomes ultimately plays in the Olympics, then there is a high possibility that the likes of Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, and Micah Parsons will also play. As a result, it will be very hard for other countries to get results against the USA, and they'll probably win the gold medal.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs need a convincing win over the Dolphins

The Chiefs are coming off a disappointing 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8. This was Mahomes' first loss to the Broncos in his NFL career, and he didn't play well.

The reigning NFL MVP was dealing with Flu heading into Week 8, but he is fully healthy now. After their loss last week, many have begun to raise questions about the Chiefs' ability to contend this year. They are still the first seed in the AFC and need to put on a clinical performance against the Dolphins to silence all their critics.

Mahomes hasn't played well this season, but this is a great opportunity for him to position himself to win the third MVP of his career. The Chiefs' defense is more than capable of limiting the Dolphins' offense, but everything will be up to the Super Bowl champions' offense, which has struggled often this season.