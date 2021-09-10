Steelers season preview: Will Pittsburgh make it to the playoffs?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made the playoffs in nine of Mike Tomlin's 15 seasons as head coach. Entering the 2021 season, the Steelers have an uphill climb to reach the postseason. Not only because their division is stacked, but because the AFC as a whole is stacked.

Ben Roethlisberger is likely to be entering his final season as the franchise quarterback. The defense has lost a few pieces but still has star power in T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick. With that in mind, do the Steelers have enough talent to earn a playoff spot?

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers make it to the playoffs?

Evaluating their roster

The Steelers don't have a top-10 roster for 2021. What the Steelers do have, however, is a mix of youth and experience across the roster. Their defense still projects as a top-five unit.

Veterans Joe Haden and Cameron Heyward are stalwarts on the defense. Stephon Tuitt is in the prime of his career and is an effective run-stuffer and pass rusher. Joe Schobert and Ahkello Witherspoon were brought in by trade during the preseason and are expected to play starter snaps.

The veterans are joined by third-year linebacker Devin Bush, who's a rising star in the NFL. 24-year-old Alex Highsmith had a dominant preseason as a pass rusher. He and Watt will be a formidable duo. Cameron Sutton is another up-and-coming player the Steelers like at cornerback.

Steelers’ 2020 rookie class:



Chase Claypool

- 11 TDs tie franchise record

- 873 receiving yards



Alex Highsmith

- 5 starts

- 1 sack, 6 pressures over last 2 games



Kevin Dotson

- 4 starts

- named to PFF’s all-rookie OLine



Not bad for not having a 1st round pick. — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) January 5, 2021

The offense is much younger and will rely heavily on rookie running back Najee Harris. Harris will be the workhorse behind an inexperienced offensive line. The offensive line played well in pre-season, but the real test will begin soon. The offensive line will determine how good the Steelers will be in 2021.

Examining the AFC

The AFC North will be a slug fight all season. The Cleveland Browns have a top-five roster from top to bottom. They invested a lot of resources into fixing their defense. Their offense remains a major strength, with Baker Mayfield looking to take a leap in his fourth season.

The Baltimore Ravens have been ravaged by injuries over the last few weeks. Despite losing their top three running backs and Marcus Peters, they're still dangerous opponents.

The AFC North isn't the only division with a shot at putting three teams in the playoffs. The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will be looking to dethrone the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. Finally, all four of the AFC West teams believe they have a shot at the playoffs.

Top 4 biggest differences in strength of schedule from 2020 to 2021 (based on prior year opponent win%):



Ravens (32nd to 2nd) - .125%

Steelers (31st to 1st)- .117%

Falcons (5th to 30th)- .071%

Dolphins (3rd to 27th)- .058% — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) May 26, 2021

The Steelers have the toughest schedule in the NFL, which doesn't make it easy on them. They can't afford to make many mistakes. To make the wild card in the AFC, they'll likely need at least ten wins. Time will tell if they're up for the challenge or not.

