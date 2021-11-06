Will Saquon Barkley play in Week 9 against Las Vegas Raiders? Latest update on RB's availability

The New York Giants are coming off a frustrating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs but hope to get back on track with or without Saquon Barkley in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The last few days have seen the team experience a bumpy path with Barkley after he had a false positive COVID-19 test that put his status for Sunday's game in jeopardy.

Giants need Saquon Barkley now more than ever

The former Pro Bowler's experience was part of a wild situation that featured several players and coaches being put in and out of the team's practice facility due to COVID-19 false positive tests.

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan The Giants RB room has been hit hardest this week by Covid with a positive to coach Burton Burns and false positives to Saquon Barkley and (likely) Gary Brightwell.



Devontae Booker: “It has been pretty much me in the RBs room. I’m looking around like, ‘Where everybody at?’” The Giants RB room has been hit hardest this week by Covid with a positive to coach Burton Burns and false positives to Saquon Barkley and (likely) Gary Brightwell.Devontae Booker: “It has been pretty much me in the RBs room. I’m looking around like, ‘Where everybody at?’” https://t.co/eGfJPtAhgx

Barkley's situation differs a bit due to him dealing with injury throughout this season. He's played in only five games, where he's struggled to produce at a high level, recording only 195 rushing yards on 54 carries and two touchdowns. Although Barkley isn't expected to play, head coach Joe Judge is encouraged to see Barkley back in the building progressing towards a return. He said:

"A guy who's been out for several weeks like that, yeah, we'd like to see him on the field and making sure we can assure how he's moving and get out there and do it safely and stay on the field."

Barkley hasn't rushed for more than 60 yards in a game this season. He's averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. It's been a highly disappointing campaign as the team was hoping he could recapture his form after last season was cut short due to a torn ACL.

The Giants have handled the situation with much caution as Barkley has struggled to find his footing throughout the year. It's been incredibly discouraging for the star running back, given that he's in the fourth year of his rookie deal that includes a fifth-year option for the 2022 season worth $7.2 million.

In Barkley's absence, Devontae Booker will continue to hold down the position as the starter as he's filled that spot duty over the last few games. He has posted at least 40 rushing yards in each of the previous four games and a pair of touchdowns over that span.

Barkley's absence puts more pressure on quarterback Daniel Jones to push the Giants forward. New York has struggled to score consistently this season, ranking 24th with 19.5 points and 26th with only 89.3 rushing yards per contest.

