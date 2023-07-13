Will there be season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’? Exploring the possibilities for the future of popular series

A cooperation between the NFL and Netflix has resulted in the production of the series "Quarterback," which offers viewers a behind-the-scenes peek at the everyday lives of three quarterbacks both on and off the field.

Unprecedented video of quarterbacks wearing microphones for every game of a season is shown in the documentary.

Eight episodes of the documentary follow the 2022 NFL season of quarterbacks Marcus Mariota, who played for the Atlanta Falcons last year, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV This is why @Netflix “Quarterback” is so cool to watch. Here is Mahomes at his house after the divisional win over the Jags talking about how he thinks they matchup better vs the #Bills but he wants to play the #bengals because he’s a competitor and is “tired of them talking”. This is why @Netflix “Quarterback” is so cool to watch. Here is Mahomes at his house after the divisional win over the Jags talking about how he thinks they matchup better vs the #Bills but he wants to play the #bengals because he’s a competitor and is “tired of them talking”. https://t.co/d6bpFoKWCd

Peyton Manning, another well-known signal-caller, participates in the project as an executive producer. The task, in the words of the Hall of Famer, is "a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB."

Although an announcement hasn't been made yet, it's likely to be revealed soon whether the Netflix show has been renewed for a second season.

How To Watch The New Docuseries 'Quarterback'

Only on Netflix, the show premiered on Wednesday.

Netflix provides a "basic" bundle for $9.99/month and can be obtained for as little as $6.99/month. For $15.49/month and $19.99/month, respectively, you can choose between a "standard" membership or a "premium" service as two other options.

NFL @NFL QUARTERBACK IS NOW STREAMING ON @NETFLIX QUARTERBACK IS NOW STREAMING ON @NETFLIX https://t.co/pUjxNfcQsY

No NFL fan will want to miss the chance to see what their favorite players say or do on and off the pitch. While Kirk Cousins had a solid season punctuated by spectacular turnaround victories before losing in the playoffs, Pat Mahomes won a Super Bowl. On the contrary, Marcus Mariota was dropped deep in the season and missed some time with the team for an unexplained cause.

The show heavily relies on the players' extreme trash talking on the field, with numerous episodes showcasing the various ways they express their opinions while in action. However, as part of their game plan, we also witness them complimenting their rivals.

The three players devote a significant amount of time trying to recover from the game's physical and mental demands during their off days. We also see a little bit of their private lives. From time spent working out and rehearsing plays to social media comments and private family moments, NFL fans should enjoy this one.

