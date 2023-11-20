Will the Seattle Seahawks make the NFL playoffs? Exploring NFC West Week 12 standings

The Seattle Seahawks lost ground in their division and the NFC with their 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, as Pete Carroll's team couldn't get it done at SoFi Stadium.

With the loss, the Seahawks dropped to 6-4 on the season and are now back in the chasing pack for a playoff spot. Quarterback Geno Smith is dealing with a tricep injury, Carroll stated post-game, so that will be a watch as the Seahawks gear up to face the San Francisco 49ers in what now looms as a huge game for Seattle.

The Seahawks are currently middle of the pack for offense (rank 16th for points per game, 21.6) and rank 19th for points allowed (21.8). There is still some work to be done on both sides of the ball, but Seattle is still in a good position in terms of its division and overall standings in the NFC.

Where do the Seattle Seahawks sit in the NFC playoff picture?

There is a great saying, "if the playoffs started today," and if we look at the current state of the NFC playoff picture, if you are a Seahawks fan, it looks rather good. As it stands right now, if the playoffs began tomorrow, the Seahawks would hold the No.6 spot in the standings.

This would mean that as it stands, the Seahawks would travel during the playoffs, and their first game would be against the San Francisco 49ers. Yikes.

Now, that likely sends shivers down the spine of Seahawks fans, but things can take a drastic turn. Over the next four or five weeks their schedule will largely determine if Seattle will make the postseason so it is too early to be sure of anything.

But right now, despite two losses in their last three games, the Seahawks are in a playoff spot. While it wouldn't look good if the playoffs started today, they are at least in the tournament.

What does the Seattle Seahawks' remaining schedule look like?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

If you are looking for a brutal stretch of games, you would be hard-pressed to find a harder four-game stretch than what Seattle has coming up. Let's take a look.

First up is the 49ers, which is then followed by a trip to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys, then Seattle faces the 49ers at Levi's Stadium before a trip back home to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Whew.

In that four-game stretch, we will know exactly where the Seattle Seahawks stand in their division as well as the NFC.

With the 49ers currently having a one-game lead in the NFC West, the upcoming game at Lumen Field is for the lead in the division. If Seattle can't pull out a win at home, then the 49ers will have a two-game lead, with the Seahawks set to come to Levi's Stadium shortly after.

If the Seattle Seahawks have any intention of winning the division and securing a home playoff game, then this upcoming game needs to be won.

Then, if the 49ers are daunting enough, the Cowboys at home (currently on a 12-game undefeated run) and the Eagles (currently best record in the NFC) are on the schedule as well.

The Seattle Seahawks' last three games against the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arizona Cardinals is a soft run home, but by the time Seattle gets to the Titans, their season could be done. But right now, Seattle is in a playoff spot; it just has to stay there.