Will Shedeur Sanders start for the Browns? Exploring outlook of Coach Prime's son in 2025

The Cleveland Browns took Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. The quarterback was the No. 144 selection, which was a surprise, since many initially believed that Sanders might get picked in Round 1.

Now, some have been curious to learn if Sanders will get the QB1 role for the Browns next season.

Will Shedeur Sanders start for the Browns in 2025?

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

As things stand, Shedeur Sanders is not expected to start for the Browns in the 2025 season. However, the former Colorado star could land himself the QB1 role in Cleveland if he has a strong offseason.

The rumors around Sanders getting the QB1 role stemmed from Deshaun Watson's ruptured Achilles injury. Watson was initially projected as the Browns' starter next season, but his injury has brought in a few other players into the mix.

Many believe that veteran Joe Flacco will start for the Browns in Week 1 next season. Sanders can move himself up to QB2, if he impresses Cleveland's coaching staff in the offseason.

However, Sanders will face competition from Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel if he is to potentially serve as Flacco's backup. The Browns traded to acquire Pickett in the offseason and drafted Gabriel in the third round.

For now, nothing is decided on who will be the Browns' starting quarterback next season. However, Sanders could give himself the best chance of starting if he turns out to be the best signal-caller in Cleveland's offseason camp.

Sanders began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2021. He played two seasons with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado in 2023.

In his final year with the Buffs, Sanders racked up 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and rushed for four TDs. He won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award, and had his No. 2 Colorado jersey retired just a week before the draft.

