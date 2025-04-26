  • home icon
Will Shilo Sanders get drafted today? Coach Prime's son's NFL future looks grim after Shedeur Sanders' slide

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 26, 2025 20:29 GMT
Will Shilo Sanders get drafted today? Coach Prime's son's NFL future looks grim after Shedeur Sanders' slide

After his brother Shedeur Sanders fell off the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, Shilo Sanders was at the center of jokes saying he would be selected before the quarterback. It took way longer than originally expected (144th pick), but the Colorado Buffaloes playmaker is a member of the Cleveland Browns.

The attention now focuses on other players, including Shilo, an intriguing safety who didn't get as much attention as his brother or Travis Hunter at Colorado, but could still make a notable impact at the highest level.

Can Shilo Sanders be drafted in Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft?

This is an interesting question, considering that front offices reportedly didn't feel like Shedeur Sanders gave them the respect and seriousness they needed to see in a professional athlete.

This could hurt Shilo's chances of being selected in the final two rounds of the draft, which shouldn't be the case. He was a solid safety during college, ranking fourth in turnovers created (15) among all safeties in the 2025 class, per Steven Corder of Athlon Sports.

More than that, Sanders played 1,487 coverage snaps and allowed 589 total yards, fewer than Travis Hunter's 921 yards.

Perhaps he doesn't draw the same attention as his brother and Hunter, but Shilo Sanders can be a steal for any team trying to add a safety who can make an immediate impact.

He's more than his last name, but it remains to be seen if he makes it to the league in the late rounds or has to find a different way to earn a roster spot. Many undrafted free agents will come from this draft, which could present a good opportunity to Shilo.

Shilo Sanders takes a jab at Deion Sanders while announcing he hired an agent

Amid the rocky NFL draft weekend, Shilo Sanders made a revelation that might have pleased many teams. The safety initially declined to hire an NFL-certified agent, but that changed during the 2025 NFL draft.

During a Twitch stream, Shilo made the big announcement while taking a dig at his father.

"Dad was our agent, but that hasn't been working out too good," Shilo said. "So today, I had to sign with an agent."

Whoever takes Shilo will have a solid player, making life difficult for opposing pass catchers.

Edited by Ribin Peter
