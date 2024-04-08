Will T’Vondre Sweat's draft stock fall after DWI arrest? Exploring possible scenarios for ex-Texas DT ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Jail records reveal that former Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat was arrested by the Austin Police Department and charged with driving while intoxicated. The 2023 Unanimous All-American was booked into Travis County Jail but was released from custody after posting a $3,000 bond.

As reported by KXAN, the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year walked out of Travis County Jail with his attorney while wearing a mask and a towel to cover his face. Texas law classifies DWI as a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

How T’Vondre Sweat’s DWI arrest will affect his draft stock

Since the DWI charge against T’Vondre Sweat could lead to jail time, it may have consequences for his draft stock in the 2024 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of interest for him because he won the Outland Trophy last season, making him the best interior defensive lineman in college football.

The First-Team All-Big 12 member had an impressive 2023 season, finishing with his best numbers during his five-stint with the Longhorns. In addition to 45 tackles (eight for negative yardage), he had two sacks and four passes defended in 14 games.

Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus ranked him the seventh-best interior defensive lineman in the 2024 draft. He showed remarkable improvement from his 79.5 overall mark in 2022 to 91.7 last year, making him the highest-ranked interior defender among 883 ranked players.

The 22-year-old defensive lineman from Huntsville is projected to be a late-first-rounder or an early second-round selection in the 2024 draft. The need for players in his position is high, as Sportskeeda’s Mock Draft Simulator listed 19 teams that could use upgrades at defensive tackle.

NFL teams interested in him will closely monitor how T’Vondre Sweat’s DWI charge will play out. The outcome will determine their approach for him in the upcoming draft. But recent history shows that even legal issues won’t deter a team from selecting a highly touted prospect.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was involved in a January 2023 car crash that resulted in two people’s deaths. Two months later, an arrest warrant was issued for him because of his involvement in the accident.

He turned himself in as he faced charges of street racing and reckless driving. However, he was released on a $4,000 bond. Despite the sentence of 12 months probation, 80 hours of community service, a $1,000 fine, and a driving course, the Philadelphia Eagles still selected Carter in the first round of the 2023 draft.

Coincidentally, the Eagles also have Josh Sweat, T’Vondre Sweat's older brother.