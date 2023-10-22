Will Taylor Swift be at Chiefs game today? NFL Insider provides update ahead of Travis Kelce's matchup vs. Chargers

According to NFL insider Tracy Wolfson, Taylor Swift will attend the Kansas City Chiefs versus Los Angeles Chargers game today. The superstar singer's attendance was confirmed by her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who gave Wolfson the deets.

However, it's important to note that the insider added a caveat to the report. Wolfson stated that Swift's attendance is subject to change, but if she does attend, it'll be her first CBS game, which is a big deal for the broadcasting giants.

How has Taylor Swift's rumored beau, Travis Kelce, performed this season?

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Swift and superstar tight end Kelce have been pictured together numerous times since the start of the 2023 NFL season. Their rumored relationship is the talk of both the American entertainment and sports industries and for obvious reasons. Swift and Kelce are at the top of their careers and represent the league's power couple. However, with the speculated new relationship, how is Travis Kelce performing on the Gridiron in 2023?

Kelce has been decent in 2023, even if he's dealing with some injury issues. The Kansas City pass catcher has racked up 36 receptions, 346 receiving yards and three touchdowns in five games. These are solid numbers for an average tight end, but Kelce is far from the average tight end. The University of Cincinnati alum has four first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl nods and numerous NFL tight end records. He's arguably the best pass-catching TE since Rob Gronkowski.

How have the Kansas City Chiefs performed this season?

Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs have been solid all season long. The reigning Super Bowl winners have started the year with a 6-1 record and haven't lost a game since the opening night against the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs have come out victorious against fellow playoff contenders, the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets (albeit without Aaron Rodgers), and Minnesota Vikings. They've also triumphed over the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos, blowing both franchises out of the park with a fantastic display of offensive dominance.

The Patrick Mahomes-led franchise is well on its way to yet another deep playoff run and should be proper threats to go back-to-back come February. They can rely on one of the best offenses in the league and are coached by arguably the best offensive mind in the NFL, Andy Reid.