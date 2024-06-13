Will Taylor Swift be at Chiefs ring ceremony to support Travis Kelce? Exploring singer's travel plans and Eras Tour dates

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's singer girlfriend, Taylor Swift, will not be at the team's ring ceremony red carpet.

Swift and Kelce's relationship is no longer news. There was a lot of media publicity about the pop icon and her romantic partner throughout last season.

Swift has supported the Chiefs several times throughout the season, even joining the team to celebrate the AFC Championship and Super Bowl victory.

The Chiefs have teased the release of their Super Bowl LVIII Championship rings this week, four months after winning their second consecutive Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

But Taylor Swift will be in Liverpool, England, then for the first of her three-night gig on The Eras tour tonight.

Up to 150,000 Swifties are reportedly in Liverpool for the well-known musician's shows scheduled for June 13, 14, and 15 at Anfield.

Swift featured in the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring presentation teaser video post. She began The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023, and will end the concert tour on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Ring Ceremony: What you need to know

The Kansas City Chiefs will showcase their championship ring at a red carpet event on Thursday, continuing their celebration of winning Super Bowl LVIII. This is also the team's last commemoration of winning its third Super Bowl in the previous five seasons.

In a press release earlier in the week, Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said:

"A championship ring ceremony is one of the most unique nights in the sports world as it represents the culmination of a year's worth of work on- and off-the-field and marks the last time players, coaches, and staff will celebrate together before turning the page to the next season.”

"Having the opportunity to commemorate the season this way is a truly special privilege, and winning back-to-back championships is an incredible achievement.”

Fans can watch the red carpet coverage ceremony on the Chiefs' social media platforms, including X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Highlights from the ring ceremony, including player and coach reactions, presentation of this year's ring and red-carpet coverage, will be included in the content.

A good part of the live coverage from the red carpet on Thursday will be shared by Taylenn Biggs, Tabitha Swatosh and Steven Green. The club's senior team reporter, Matt McMullen, will also share the coverage.