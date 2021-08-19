Why Tim Tebow looking for a coaching job will be a tough pill to swallow for some NFL coaches

This week, Tim Tebow received his walking papers when the Jacksonville Jaguars cut down their roster from 90 to 85. Urban Meyer, who has a great relationship with Tebow off the field, called it the right choice.

NFL fans and experts are calling this the end of the road for Tim Tebow's NFL career. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones made a bold prediction for Tim Tebow's career after being cut.

Tim Tebow announces he’s been cut by the Jaguars after pursuing an NFL comeback at tight end @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/GlwavxH9G5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 17, 2021

The bold prediction could be a tough pill to swallow for some current and former NFL coaches. Let's look at what career path could be an option for the former Jaguars' tight end.

Where does Tim Tebow go after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Tim Tebow has options after being cut by Jacksonville

Tim Tebow is well-liked outside the game of football and has played both professional baseball and football. What else could the former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end do now?

"Tebow is not a pro athlete... You can go into any Gold's Gym in America and find a dozen Tim Tebow's. It's over and it should be."



— @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/plVeMmkIXG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 17, 2021

Tebow can go back to working with ESPN for college football games. He could also make another run at a baseball career. He can also turn to coaching.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports broke down how Tim Tebow could take up coaching over returning to ESPN. The former tight end could see a future in coaching, and that position could just be gifted to Tebow. Jones went on to say why the coaching job being given to Tebow will be tough to accept for other coaches.

"Is it going to be handed to Tim Tebow? Now that's going to be difficult for a lot of coaches who have been grinding 18 hours or 20 hours in the team facility and sleeping on the floor and getting paid $17,000 a year as a grad assistant and working their way up. And now Tim Tebow gets handed some sort of assistant coaching position? That would be hard for a lot of coaches and executives to swallow anywhere, be it in coaching or in the NFL, you do have to start somewhere."

Jones makes a valid point in his thoughts on Tim Tebow entering the coaching world. It comes down to how many opportunities are going to be handed to one individual. Tebow is a great person on and off the field, but coaching just doesn't fit him yet.

Tim Tebow will have other opportunities as well despite being cut from the roster. What Tim should do is sit back, enjoy some time off, re-evaluate what he wants to do, and then decide if he wants to pursue coaching, media, or just enjoy a vacation.

