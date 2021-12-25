Will Tom Brady's frustration vs New Orleans Saints cost him the NFL MVP 2021 title?

Tom Brady was one of the strongest front-runners for the 2021 NFL MVP title, but his recent frustrations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0 shutout at the hands of the New Orleans Saints may have hurt his chances.

During last week's Sunday Night Football matchup, the Saints were instrumental in completely shutting down the offensive power of Brady and the Bucs. The final score was 9-0 in favor of the Saints.

It was the fourth regular-season game that Brady has lost to the Saints since his move to the Bucs. Visibly frustrated on the sidelines, Brady ended up destroying a Microsoft Surface Pad.

Why would frustration hurt Brady's chances at the MVP?

Tom Brady is likely looked at as the golden boy of the NFL, and as such, he likely has thousands of children and adults looking to him as a role model.

Although he is human (contrary to belief), no role model is expected to have moments where they are seen purposely destroying equipment on the sidelines, no matter how bad the score gets (at least in the eyes of the public).

Tom Brady threw the tablet after his INT

The above video shows how the incident and Brady doubles down by throwing the tablet to the right side of his body. It's not necessarily the best look for the poster child of the NFL.

Another instance that may hurt Brady's chances of achieving another MVP nod is when he ran over to the Saints sideline to argue and cuss directly at the Saints defensive coordinator (and interim head coach at the time) Dennis Allen.

Allen was merely clapping at his team and Brady didn't take too kindly to that.

What makes this video that much more frustrating to fans alike is the fact that Brady was not given any sort of taunting penalty. Flags have been given out for far less, and Brady made it a point to deliberately jog to their side of the field just to berate Allen.

There are a few players that are catching up to Brady in the MVP conversation, none of whom have had outbursts like this during the season, even when their respective teams have not been doing so well.

Brady letting his emotions get the better of him and casually shrugging them off might be a sign that he won't be a shoo-in for the 2021 MVP award after all.

