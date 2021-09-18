Will Trey Sermon play in San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 match against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Trey Sermon was disappointed not to feature in the San Francisco 49ers season opener as his teammates beat out the Detroit Lions 41-33. But one man's misfortune is another's gain and Trey Sermon has been activated following Raheem Mostert's season-ending injury.

But does that mean that third-round rookie Trey Sermon has a chance to feature in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Trey Sermon will be active this week (obviously), Shanahan said

Trey Sermon's chances of playing the next game

Trey Sermon comes back into the mix as part of a retooled offensive backfield after Raheem Mostert exited with injury in the first match. He will be part of the running backs corps with Elijah Mitchell and JaMycal Hasty.

There are a couple of indications to show whether he will play or not. The first is the praise he garnered from offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. When Trey Sermon came back into practice after being left out of the first game, according to McDaniel, he showed "extra aggressiveness".

That seems to have impressed McDaniel as he categorically went on to praise players who show their worth and do the talking on the field instead of speaking about it. He went on to confirm that.

"And [Sermon] showed, I think, all of us that he really wants an opportunity, which he’ll get this Sunday."

The other indication is how the San Francisco 49ers play. They like to rotate their backfield and keep things changing. That is why they have higher depth in this position and all running backs are expected to see some action as they did in their first game.

Both uninjured running backs that started scored touchdowns last time around. This bodes well for Trey Sermon's chances of featuring in this match.

49ers TD scorers today:

Trent Sherfield

Elijah Mitchell

Jamycal Hasty

Trent Sherfield

Elijah Mitchell

What to expect from Trey Sermon as he steps on to the field?

Considering that the San Francisco 49ers picked him in the third round of this year's draft, many people expected him to play the season opener. While his absence may have initially confounded observers, it is now clear from the remarks this week that the rookie had not shown the requisite output in training.

Now that he has, he will be an exciting prospect to see on the field. He is known for his ability to find openings while running and is also good at catching options. He will be a versatile addition to Kyle Shanahan's roster as the head coach looks to mix things up on the offense and lead his team to the Super Bowl.

