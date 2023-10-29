Will Tyler Lockett play today? Seahawks WR’s status explored for Week 8

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

Despite this, the veteran was totally involved on Friday, giving Seattle fans hope that he will play. According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times on Friday, Lockett is leaning toward playing in the Seahawks' Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Earlier today, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on X that Lockett will play on Sunday, according to coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Seahawks will release their inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff, at which point Lockett's official status will be revealed.

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who missed last week's victory over the Arizona Cardinals due to rib and hip issues, is already back to full fitness for the team so Lockett will reassume his WR2 role in the game if he's available.

This season, Lockett, 31, has been targeted 40 times, hauling in 27 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. In the team's 20-10 victory over the Cardinals in Week 7, he also had four receptions for 38 yards on five targets.

Seahawks' injury report against the Browns

In the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks are attempting to stay up with the San Francisco 49ers, who have lost their last two games. To improve their chances of winning against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, the team must have all of its key players healthy.

Expand Tweet

The Seahawks' injury report for Friday listed guard Phil Haynes as doubtful; he may be the only player on that list who won't play against the Browns.

Even after practicing fully, Jamal Adams—who has been dealing with a knee issue—was classified as questionable on Friday's injury report. Pete Carroll, nevertheless, has stated that he believes the team's safety will be good to go for the Week 8 matchup.

Despite the absence of wide receiver DK Metcalf, center Evan Brown, and running back Zach Charbonnet from the Seahawks' Week 7 lineup, all three players are healthy and ready to play based on the most recent injury report.

Seattle's tackle Austin Faoliu and running back Kenny McIntosh returned to practice this week. However, this game has come too soon for both of them as they have been ruled out.