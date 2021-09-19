Will Tyrann Mathieu play against the Ravens?

Tyrann Mathieu is one of the most feared and respected safeties across the NFL. His speed, instincts, and ability to cover the entire field make him formidable. His skill set is what earned him first-team all-pro selections in 2015, 2019, and 2020.

Tyrann Mathieu wasn't available for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. He was placed on the COVID-19 list and was battling symptoms ahead of the game. His presence would've been an asset against a Cleveland Browns offense that ran for 153 yards. Luckily, his team came away with the victory. Week 2 will see the Chiefs play another dominant rushing attack, the Baltimore Ravens.

Is Tyrann Mathieu going to play against the Baltimore Ravens?

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV #chiefs Tyrann Mathieu returns this week. He’s arguably the best safety in the NFL. But it’s not only his play that was missed last Sunday. He brings so much more to this defense that most don’t see and it’ll be needed against the #ravens . My report on @nflnetwork #chiefs Tyrann Mathieu returns this week. He’s arguably the best safety in the NFL. But it’s not only his play that was missed last Sunday. He brings so much more to this defense that most don’t see and it’ll be needed against the #ravens. My report on @nflnetwork https://t.co/T1HnNqOwUk

According to NFL Network reporter James Palmer, Tyrann Mathieu will play against the Ravens. Mathieu was activated from the COVID-19 list last Sunday and there were thoughts that he might play in Week 1. His conditioning held him back, but he's been practicing throughout the week.

Tyrann Mathieu admits he's not 100 percent healthy yet, but a mostly healthy Mathieu is still one of the best defensive players in football. As Palmer said in the video, his mind and football IQ are as important as his physical skill set. Ultimately we'll see how conditioned he is by whether he plays every snap or not.

The Ravens are a tough matchup despite their mass number of injuries

The Ravens have suffered more injuries to key players than anyone in the NFL so far, but Sunday Night Football will be a competitive game despite this. John Harbough is one of the best head coaches in the game and won't make excuses.

The Chiefs will benefit from knowing the Ravens will lean on the running game throughout. That's why the return of Tyrann Mathieu is so important. Mathieu is an incredible run defender. In 2018 he was graded an 84.8 in run defense, and in 2020 was graded an 75.9

Mathieu is a defensive signal caller and a veteran of the defense. The Ravens have a lot of trick plays in their book that Mathieu will be tasked with sniffing out. Marquise Brown is likely to play. Sammy Watkins and Mark Andrews are also threats who could be used more this week.

Also Read

Tyrann Mathieu's return comes at the right time for the Chiefs. The 29-year-old is a difference-maker at every level.

Edited by Henno van Deventer