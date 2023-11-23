Will Zach Ertz play in 2023? Cardinals TE’s injury status explored

Zach Ertz won it all with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, but that was half a career ago. Today, the tight end likely believes just getting back on the field would be a win.

However, will that moment happen this season, or could the Cardinals tight end be forced to wait a complete offseason first?

Zach Ertz Injury Update

Zach Ertz at Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Per CBS Sports, Ertz was placed on the Injured Reserve on October 24th. The Injured reserve isn't the long layoff it once was for players, but it does knock players out for about a month at the minimum. It has now been about a month, so the minimum waiting period is now over.

The tight end originally suffered a quad injury against the Seattle Seahawks, leading to his absence. Per CBS Sports, the tight end was listed for a Week 12 return, but little has been said about it with the awaited week now front and center.

When will Zach Ertz return?

With it now being Thursday and no update, it would be a surprise if the tight end suddenly jumped off the reserve and was ready to play this week. After spending a month away from the gridiron, he would likely need to get back into football shape, which could take a full week of practice or two.

From an injury perspective alone, Ertz could return in the next few weeks, assuming no or only minor setbacks have occurred. However, Trey McBride's rise complicates things. Even if Ertz returns, there is no guarantee that he would immediately slide into the lineup.

In relief of Ertz, Trey McBride has had two explosive games. On October 29th, he logged 14 targets, 10 receptions, 95 yards and a touchdown. McBride then went on to earn eight catches for 131 yards on November 12th. If the team was hurting for a productive tight end, there might have been some reason to rush him back from the reserve.

However, with McBride taking off, the team might be just fine to let Zach Ertz take his time in returning at 100%.

Will the tight end see the field again this season? It depends on how much longer McBride can dominate.