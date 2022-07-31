Win Totals prediction for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals fell three-points shy of winning their first Super Bowl this February. Can the 2022 Bengals bring home their first Vince Lombardi Trophy to Cincinnati? With the 2022 season fast-approaching, fans are understandably excited. Fans and pundits will look at the schedules and try and predict how many games each franchise will win.

Here, we'll analyze and formulate an accurate prediction of the Bengals’ 2022 Win Totals. NFL Win Totals have been out for a while now and while these lines might seem to be beaten to death, we know the public is often wrong.

We’ll arrive at our conclusions by examining their past three seasons, new arrivals and departing players, as well as the strength of their schedule. Then we’ll weigh each factor and make our final determination as to what will most likely happen with the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati Bengals 10 Over +105 Under -125

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl and fell in a close one to the Rams last campaign. But Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase are a formidable duo and will be huge in the 2022 season.

The offense doesn’t end with Burrow and Chase; receiver Tee Higgins hauled in 74 passes for 1,091 yards and Tyler Boyd snagged 627 balls for 828 yards. They did lose tight end C.J. Uzomah to the New Jets, but newly acquired Hayden Hurst should fill in nicely.

Running back Joe Mixon returns from his 1,205 rushing season behind what should be an upgraded offensive line.

ZIM @zimwhodey Jodeine Highlights today. Is Joe Mixon in the best shape you ever seen him in? 🤔 Jodeine Highlights today. Is Joe Mixon in the best shape you ever seen him in? 🤔 https://t.co/ibQb010343

The defense was the Bengals’ achilles heel in 2021. They are hoping rookie safety Dax Hill will make an immediate impact on what was a shaky secondary, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per contest.

They have the third toughest strength of schedule in the NFL in 2022. A schedule that sees them play their final eight games against Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Kansas City, Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England, Buffalo and Baltimore. Burrow will be behind what should be a vastly improved offensive line, but the defense is average at best.

hollywood @lamar_era How is your team’s schedule looking? 🏽 Every NFL teams 2022 strength of scheduleHow is your team’s schedule looking? Every NFL teams 2022 strength of schedule 🔥 How is your team’s schedule looking? 👀👇🏽 https://t.co/5vvzEejvCB

We’ll likely see plenty of fireworks from an offense that will need to compensate for their mediocre defense. But they’ll need to be better than going 2-6 in fourth quarter comebacks if they wish to exceed ten wins this season. UNDER 10 wins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far