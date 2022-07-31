Win Totals prediction for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting offseason with some key players leaving the franchise. It is the dawn of a new era for the franchise and it is difficult to be sure what to expect. The 2022 season is fast-approaching and fans are understandably excited. Fans and pundits alike will look at the schedules and try and predict how many games each franchise will win.

Here, we'll analyze and formulate an accurate prediction of the Steelers’ 2022 Win Totals. NFL Win Totals have been out for a while now and while these lines might seem to be beaten to death, we know the public is often wrong.

We’ll arrive at our conclusions by examining their past three seasons, new arrivals and departing players, as well as the strength of their schedule. Then we’ll weigh each factor and make our final determination as to what most likely will happen with the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7 Over -125 Under +105

The Steelers have put together 15 consecutive winning seasons during the Mike Tomlin era. Anything other than the over here means that this impressive record is snapped.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has retired, but Mitch Trubisky is 29-21 as an NFL starter, so it isn’t like they just handed the keys to a rookie. Pittsburgh have made some necessary improvements to their offensive line. They are returning a star-studded defense, as well as talented running back Najee Harris.

Jared Kane @BaddestBearJew The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Super Bowl caliber defense. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Super Bowl caliber defense.

The Steelers had an interesting draft and arguably took Kenny Pickett too early. However, they may have got a real gem in receiver George Pickens. He will look to fill the void left by JuJu Smith-Schuster, who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

#steelers Mitch Trubisky to George Pickens again, this dude Pickens looks amazing. I think he’s the steal everyone thought Mitch Trubisky to George Pickens again, this dude Pickens looks amazing. I think he’s the steal everyone thought#steelers https://t.co/AEYWsm0ZfQ

The Steelers have the 12th-toughest schedule, with several games against non-playoff teams. But many think it would take a miracle for Pittsburgh to exceed the win total. After watching Pittsburgh during the Tomlin era, a miracle is quite possible and what will likely happen this season. Take OVER 7 wins.

