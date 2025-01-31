"Windows are getting smaller": 38-year-old Aaron Rodgers once reminisced about his only Super Bowl ring

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has arguably done enough to be a future Hall of Famer. After 20 seasons in the NFL, he already ranks fifth on the all-time list of most Touchdowns, 1st in TD-INT ratio, and has four NFL MVP awards. Despite having a successful career and a lot of individual success, Rodgers has only one Super Bowl ring.

So, when he was interviewed by Sky Sports in September 2022, a disappointed Rodgers expressed his frustrations over his failures to win more Lombardi Trophies. He said:

“It's too long ago," Rodgers said. “It was so special, like a blur that week. I was 27 years old and thought that this was the standard, that we were going to get back here many, many times and win more of these trophies. Especially as you get older, you realise the windows are getting smaller and the opportunities are getting fewer.”

Aaron Rodgers’ only Super Bowl success came in 2011 when the Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The Packers had a dream run, finishing the regular season as the top seed in the NFC. Rodgers performed exceptionally well, winning the first of his four NFL MVP awards that season and achieving a passer rating of 122.5, the highest passer rating to date.

Since then, neither the Packers nor Rodgers have reached the Super Bowl stage even once. While the Packers have raced to the two seed in the NFC on five occasions, they couldn’t clear the play-off hurdle. They have lost the NFC Championship games on three occasions: 2014, 2019, & 2020.

Aaron Rodgers in search of another Super Bowl ring

A dejected Rodgers regretfully looked back at those missed opportunities and admitted:

“I'm always thinking about plays I could have made, things I could have done better,”

He has realized that it is getting difficult for him and the Packers to achieve the glory of Super Bowl LXV again:

“It's never going to be the same. We're never going to be the same people, there's going to be changes, not everybody is going to be a part of this moving forward, there're coaches, players that will leave - they'll get traded, cut or retire.”

Rodgers is now with the NY Jets, hoping to regain Super Bowl glory. Although, after a disappointing 2024 season, his future in the NFL looks gloomy.

