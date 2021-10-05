3 NFL teams that desperately need to sign LB Jamie Collins

With Week 4 in the books, free agent linebacker Jamie Collins remains without a team with a November 16 deadline fast approaching.

Several teams are struggling defensively, and the need for a new linebacker to help shore up their defensive line could prove to be the missing piece in their lineup.

Whether teams need someone like Collins to add to their defensive starting lineup or whether his signing will be seen as cover, there are clearly some teams that could benefit from signing the 31-year-old.

Teams that need to sign Jamie Collins

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

Having one of the most potent offenses in the league, Kansas City have been able to overcome any deficiencies on defense as they simply outscore them. Now, however, the defense is having trouble stopping opposing offenses, which puts excessive pressure on Patrick Mahomes to make big plays.

Nick Jacobs @Jacobs71 The Lions released Jamie Collins before the daily transaction deadline. So he is officially a free agent today. The Lions released Jamie Collins before the daily transaction deadline. So he is officially a free agent today. https://t.co/u5gkmGSlMf

In the four games this year, the Chiefs have given up 29, 36, 30 and 30 points. That has to change as too often the defense has been gashed by the run. Signing Collins would be the perfect piece to slot straight in alongside Anthony Hitchens and Ben Niemann and would add some more experience to the Chiefs' linebacker core.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin has a seriously banged up defense at the moment. Once one of the best defenses in football, injuries have now taken their toll. By signing Collins, the Steelers would have a player who can slot in straight away and provide some much-needed cover.

Money-wise, adding Collins would not take much, with the Steelers having $11.5 million in the cap room. Acquiring the former Pro-Bowler could be a good piece of business for Pittsburgh and they need help stopping the run having given up 396 yards, which is where Collins comes in. He is great as a run stopper.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: The #Lions are shopping LB Jamie Collins, once the prize of their free agent class. From NFL Now: The #Lions are shopping LB Jamie Collins, once the prize of their free agent class. https://t.co/bfnGKOlr7G

Considering the Steelers play the Ravens and Browns in their division, both of which are superb running teams, adding Collins would only help in trying to slow them down.

#3 - Tennessee Titans

Collins could help out Mike Vrabel’s defense, especially after giving up 27 in the loss to the New York Jets. Having been a solid linebacker in his own right as a player, Vrabel could sign Collins to help shore up the linebacking core.

As others have noted, Vrabel’s schemes on defense are notoriously complex, but for a veteran in Collins, it would be nothing he can’t handle and he would be at home rather quickly as well.

The Titans also have the cap space to make the signing of Collins and his addition would only be a good thing for a team that has had an up-and-down start to the year.

Edited by Piyush Bisht