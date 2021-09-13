NFL games today: 5 Highest fantasy points scorers on Sunday - September 12th, 2021

The first Sunday of the 2021/22 NFL season is officially in the books. 28 teams played their first match of the new season after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys got things started last Thursday night.

Players around the league delivered incredible performances and racked up a ton of fantasy points. But who led the way?

Highest fantasy points scorers on Sunday

#1 - Chandler Jones, OLB, Arizona Cardinals - 36.6pts

The Cardinals linebacker had himself an incredible outing on Sunday. While Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins lit it up on offense, Jones feasted on a poor Tennessee Titans offensive line as he totaled five sacks. Jones also had two forced fumbles for good measure, too.

Chandler Jones has THREE sacks in the first quarter 🤯



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/4o2JCTvvbe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2021

#2 - Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals - 33.56pts

Kyler Murray had his way against the Tennessee Titans' defense on Sunday.

If you’re playing against Kyler Murray in fantasy football this week, our thoughts are with you pic.twitter.com/C5MH44uN4I — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 12, 2021

Murray threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Murray also rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown to complete his stellar performance as the Cardinals blew out the Titans and registered their first win of the season.

#3 - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City - 33.28pts

Although it took a late Baker Mayfield interception to confirm the win for the Chiefs, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in fine form against the Cleveland Browns.

Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 18 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs beat the Browns 33-29.

#4 - Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints - 29.62pts

A new era in New Orleans without Drew Brees started in the most impressive fashion as the Saints dismantled the Green Bay Packers 38-3 in their season opener.

New quarterback Jameis Winston threw for five touchdowns despite having just 148 passing yards. The Saints had over 40 rushing attempts between their two running backs Alvin Kamara and Tony Jones Jr. and quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

#5 - Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions - 28.92pts

Goff's first game with his new team did not go to plan in the first half as the Lions were battered. However, after a much improved second-half performance, Detroit managed to get back within one score.

The Lions were once down 38-10 against the 49ers and came storming back. Jared Goff and Co. were within 8 points with just under a minute left. Niners defense eventually held on for the win.



Jared Goff:

▫️ 38/57

▫️ 338 yards

▫️ 3 TD

▫️ 92 QB rating pic.twitter.com/sF1oagDbrw — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 12, 2021

Goff threw for 338 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as the Lions started their 2021 season with a loss at Ford Field.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar