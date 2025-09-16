Woody Marks Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Texans RB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

The Houston Texans might have lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, but intrigue has risen around running back Woody Marks.

As the season rolls on, it's expected that roster shifts will occur, and it occurred sooner than anticipated for the Texans. Marks was given the thumbs-up to move up the depth chart in Week 2.

Putting up a consistent performance, he played himself into the conversation for a secure role in the team's rotation.

That said, let's look at whether you should grab him while his stock is still fairly low.

Woody Marks fantasy outlook

In Houston's opening-week loss versus the Los Angeles Rams, Marks had a quiet day, recording merely three rushing yards. However, his production increased in Week 2 after getting the call to back up Nick Chubb. He put up 14 rushing yards and 37 receiving yards for a fantasy score of 5.60.

He got his shot due to veteran Dameon Pierce being ruled out as inactive. A small game of musical chairs ensued in the running back room. Dare Ogunbuwale was next in line to back up Chubb, but he was swapped out for the next guy, Marks. Ogunbowale fumbled the game away against the Rams on opening weekend and subsequently saw no action in Week 2.

This rotation left Marks behind Chubb. However, his ceiling is very low, and he's unlikely to see more game time at the moment, with Chubb being the clear starter.

Nonetheless, it's worth keeping an eye on the backup if the Texans continue to falter and the coaching staff decides to examine Marks more closely.

His fantasy production is expected to take a slight dip in Week 3, when Houston goes head-to-head with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. Still playing ahead of Pierce and Ogunbowale, Marks is projected to record 4.66 fantasy points.

If you lack bench production, Marks is certainly a player to consider adding in deep leagues. While he's no superstar, he might be worth something later in the season if bye weeks hit your team hard.

On the trade front, avoid trading away a starter for Marks. If you have solid bench depth, consider giving up a player of equal value or two of less value if you really want to pursue the running back.

