The devastating news of Aaron Rodgers missing the 2023 season due to his Achilles injury hit hard on every New York Jets fan. With the team facing a 12-year playoff drought, the hope was that Rodgers' arrival would catapult the team to new heights, even in a strong AFC East, but not even the most pessimistic fan could've imagined what happened in just the fourth snap of the season

It's true that things haven't been pretty for the team in a long time, but Pat McAfee told an unbelievable story on his show today. Michael Cole, the Smackdown's color commentator, who's also a die-hard (and pessimistic) Jets fan, told McAfee that he was sure something would go wrong for Rodgers as soon as he joined the team:

When Aaron Rodgers joins the Jets, his first thought is "We're going to ruin it. This is the Jets, something's going to go wrong. He's going to get in there, get into a fight with somebody. 'Oh, we're doing Hard Knocks - he's going to get so mad about Hard Knocks.' One of these coaches is going to be talking about Aaron behind closed doors, Hard Knocks people are going to let it out. Aaron's going to hate him. All of a sudden, we got the Green Bay Packers situation all over again." These are his actual thoughts and statements.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to miss 2023 season

Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd in the first quarter of the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. As he tried to evade Floyd, his leg moved awkwardly, and his Achilles snapped instantly. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed that it was ruptured and that he'd have to go through surgery, ending his 2023 season.

Zach Wilson finished the game for the New York Jets. They managed an unlikely win against the Bills to open their season with a win. But with Rodgers out, the feeling around MetLife Stadium wasn't the best.

The first year of Aaron Rodgers' love story with the New York Jets ended prematurely. The hope is that he'll come back even stronger in 2024 and lead this team to happier days.