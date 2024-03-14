Xavien Howard earnings: How much money did All-Pro CB make before being released by Dolphins?

Xavien Howard is one of the most significant salary cap casualties in recent NFL history. The iconic All-Pro cornerback was released on the first day of free agency in the 2024 NFL off-season.

Before his release, Howard was the Dolphins' longest-tenured player on the roster. He amassed 331 tackles and 95 passes deflected in eight seasons at Miami and earned two All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl nods for good measure.

Howard was arguably the best defender on the Dolphins, and now he could be snapped up by any team looking for an elite defensive back ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Xavien Howard's career earnings

The Miami Dolphins might have released Xavien Howard, but there's no need to feel too sorry for the superstar cornerback. According to Spotrac, he has earned $86,594,446 in his eight-year NFL career, all of which he earned with the Miami Dolphins.

Howard was the Dolphins' longest-tenured player before his release and has been through thick and thin with the AFC Conference representatives. The Dolphins selected Howard in round two of the 2016 NFL Draft. He stuck around for almost a decade, producing impressive performances.

Expand Tweet

Xavien Howard's NFL career timeline

Xavien Howard was a key component of Baylor University's college football career. He had his best season in 2015, earning first-team All-Big 12 recognition for his efforts on the less glamorous side of the ball.

The Miami Dolphins paid close attention to Howard and drafted him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. By drafting him, the Dolphins soon discovered that they had selected a potential diamond in the rough.

Howard earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2018 and was named to the second-team All-Pro that same season. The Houston, Texas native locked up opposing wide receivers and made playing against the Dolphins challenging during the spell.

Howard ensured that no one viewed him as a one-season wonder. Over the years, he amassed more Pro Bowl appearances and a first-team All-Pro nod in 2020. He also added NFL interceptions leader awards in 2018 and 2020.

The superstar ball hawk is now a free agent, but don't expect him to be on the market for long. Players of his ilk are difficult to come across, and he would be an asset on a contending franchise for the foreseeable future.