Xavien Howard landing spots: 3 teams that should pursue star CB after Dolphins release

Surprising news came out of Miami today when it was reported by multiple sources in the NFL that the Dolphins would be parting ways with star cornerback, Xavien Howard.

Per Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins plan on releasing Howard soon, letting him become an unrestricted free agent.

Miami acquired Jalen Ramsey last season and with his emergence last season, the Dolphins will make the move to clear cap space for next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Howard has been with the Dolphins for the past eight seasons and has 29 interceptions in that span, leading the league twice in that category.

He's been selected to four Pro Bowls, two All-Pros, and will be one of the top free agents this off-season.

Three teams that should target Xavien Howard

Xavien Howard during the Miami Dolphins Training Camp

With Xavien Howard set to become a free agent, he becomes one of the best defensive and overall free agents on the market.

At age 30, Howard has recorded 90 tackles, two interceptions, 24 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in the last two seasons.

He'll have a lot of interest but may get a cheaper contract than what he previously had.

Here are three teams that should target Howard in free agency:

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos already have one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in Patrick Surtain II.

Adding Howard would be an instant upgrade over Fabian Moreau who is the opposite corner of Surtain II.

The Broncos only have $10 million projected cap space in 2024, but if they are able to move Russell Wilson they would clear some space and would have the money to add another key piece to their secondary.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions tried to get a franchise cornerback when they drafted Jeff Okudah third overall in the 2020 first-round of the NFL Draft. He was traded after three seasons.

The Lions also recently released veteran safety Tracy Walker.

Aside from the emrgence of rookie Brian Branch last season, the Lions second isn't deep and it lacks star power. If Howard can have a better season and return back to the way he played a few seasons ago, he could be Detroit's ballhawk.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles' defense had a big downfall toward the second half of the 2023-2024 season.

Part of the reason for their downfall is age in their secondary. Both Darius Slay and James Bradberry are over 30 and although Howard is also 30, adding him would put pressure off of the other two veteran defensive backs.

Howard could also take turns shadowing No. 1 WRs with Slay.

Xavien Howard contract details

Xavien Howard during Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears

Xavien Howard signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension with the Miami Dolphins on April 1, 2022. He made nearly $20 million in the last two seasons with Miami and is owed $23 million in dead cap space.

Expand Tweet

Howard got released two years into his extension and is expected to become a free agent on March 14.

Miami will be hit with $7.4 million in dead space and will take a $15.7 million hit in 2025.

Howard will certainly be a great addition to whichever secondary he joins. Who do you think should sign Xavien Howard this off-season?