Xavier Gipson Jets contract: How much will WR earn in New York?

Xavier Gipson has become the talk of the town among football fans after his match-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2023 season. The New York Jets rookie returned a punt for a touchdown in overtime, to give his team a 22-16 win at MetLife Stadium on Monday night.

Interestingly, it was just the third time in NFL history that a player managed a punt return touchdown in OT. The feat was even more impressive given that the Jets lost star quarterback Aaron Rodgers early in the game due to injury.

Gipson signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May this year. As per Spotrac, he put pen to paper on a three-year, $2,710,000 contract with the New York outfit.

The deal included a $15,000 signing bonus and $165,000 in guaranteed money. Gipson is reportedly on course to receive an average annual salary of $903,333 with the New York-based team.

The Jets will be hoping for Xavier Gipson to continue his impressive start to the season when they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 on Sunday, Sept. 17

Xavier Gipson's college football career and honors

New York Jets WR Xavier Gipson

Xavier Gipson spent four seasons with Stephen F. Austin State University from 2019 to 2022. He racked up 4,311 yards and 37 touchdowns through the air on 243 receptions.

Gipson won two WAC Offensive Player of the Year awards and also earned two First-team All-WAC honors during his time with the Lumberjacks.

New York Jets schedule for 2023 NFL season

Here's a look at the remaining regular season games for the New York Jets this season:

Week 2: at Cowboys on CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 17)

on CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 17) Week 3: vs. Patriots on CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 24)

on CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 24) Week 4: vs. Chiefs on NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 1)

on NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 1) Week 5: at Broncos on CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 8)

on CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 8) Week 6: vs. Eagles on FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 15)

on FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 15) Week 7: BYE

Week 8: at Giants on CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 29)

on CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 29) Week 9: vs. Chargers on ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, Nov. 6)

on ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, Nov. 6) Week 10: at Raiders on NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 12)

on NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 12) Week 11: at Bills on CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 19)

on CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 19) Week 12: vs. Dolphins on Amazon Prime | 3 p.m. ET (Friday, Nov. 24)

on Amazon Prime | 3 p.m. ET (Friday, Nov. 24) Week 13: vs. Falcons on FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 3)

on FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 3) Week 14: vs. Texans on CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 10)

on CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 10) Week 15: at Dolphins on CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 17)

on CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 17) Week 16: vs. Commanders on CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 24)

on CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 24) Week 17: at Browns on Amazon Prime | 8:15 p.m. ET (Thursday, Dec. 28)

on Amazon Prime | 8:15 p.m. ET (Thursday, Dec. 28) Week 18: at Patriots TBD | TBD (Saturday, Jan. 6 or Sunday, Jan. 7)