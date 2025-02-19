Xavier Watts NFL Draft Projection: Top 3 teams that should target Notre Dame Safety

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts has an outside chance of going in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The two-time all-American safety has been one of the most consistent performers in the past two years and should bolster an NFL defense when drafted.

Xavier Watts' draft profile

Xavier Watts can be a plug-and-play starter in the NFL. He is a physical, high-motor player who is a downhill tackler. He also has an eye for the ball while in coverage, picking off thirteen interceptions in the past two seasons. Due to the optionality as a safety who can both tackle and play in coverage, Watts can be a three-down back as a free safety.

Watts' one concern is his lack of elite athleticism. He should be able to cover most tight ends and running backs, but if it becomes a foot race, he may have problems with twitchier slot receivers.

He also has leadership qualities as one of the captains of a Notre Dame team that made it to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Watts was the recipient of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy in 2023.

Xavier Watts 2025 NFL Draft Projection: 3 best fits for Notre Dame safety

#1. Miami Dolphins

NFL: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

The Miami Dolphins roster is probably the team with the biggest need at safety. Their veteran starting safety tandem of Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland are set to hit free agency. Holland missed time last season with a hand injury, and Poyer had an uneventful season after signing a one-year deal. If both Poyer and Holland sign elsewhere, the Dolphins only have 2024 6th-rounder Patrick McMorris under contract for next season.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will be back for a second season and will be looking for playmakers across every level. The Dolphins gave up the 9th least points per game and the 4th lowest defensive yards despite middling play from their safeties. Watts could make a real difference here. The Dolphins hold the 13th and 48th overall picks.

#2. Cleveland Browns

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns could be another team looking to bolster the free safety position. Veteran Rodney McLeod retired and his presence in the Browns backfield will be missed. That gap could be filled with a player of Watts' caliber.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz likes to sprinkle in blitzes to confuse the blockers, and having someone like Watts rush downfield can be an added weapon in the arsenal of the Browns defense. The Browns have the 33rd pick, the first pick of the second day of the NFL draft, and could use that on Watts.

#3. Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans - Source: Imagn

The Jacksonville Jaguars have needs at both cornerback and safety positions going into the 2025 offseason. Starting free safety Andre Cisco is a free agent, although the Jaguars still have time to apply the franchise tag on him. If Cisco were to hit free agency, he would be one of the biggest dominoes to fall in the safety position.

Cisco and Xavier Watts share similar profiles, so Watts could be a viable replacement. Safety Andrew Wingard is also entering a contract year, so depth in the position is needed.

The Jaguars have the 5th and 36th pick in the NFL draft.

