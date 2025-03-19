Xavier Worthy drops cryptic message amid legal woes with fiancé Tia Jones

Xavier Worthy shared a cryptic post on his Instagram handle amidst his ongoing legal troubles. His fiancée Tia Jones has accused the American NFL star of domestic violence.

Amidst the ongoing legal woes, Xavier Worthy's new Instagram story grabbed people's attention. On Tuesday, he shared a picture of himself holding his head with a hand. The snap only showed his hair while his hand covered his face.

He wrote in the caption:

"Update: it got some motion going"

Still from Xavier Worthy's Instagram story/@worthyyy

The Chiefs star was arrested on domestic violence charges earlier this month on March 7. But he was soon released from jail as the case was not filed against him. He has reportedly denied the allegations against him.

Xavier Worthy releases a statement denying the domestic violence allegations

In the case filing, Xavier Worthy's fiancée, Tia Jones, accused the Chiefs player of hitting her at least five times in the last year. However, Worthy has kept on saying he is innocent, and following his release from jail last week, Jones had reportedly even sought a temporary protective order.

Amidst all this, Xavier's attorneys, Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, have released a statement on behalf of their client denying all the "allegations" made against him.

The statement said (via NBC Sports):

"Mr. Worthy was interviewed by Detectives soon after his arrest about these false allegations. A third-party witness was also interviewed by the detectives to verify his statements. Several other witnesses have come forward to provide statements to law-enforcement and to our legal team about Ms. Jones’s disturbing behavior in Kansas City and Austin and we have sworn affidavits, photographs, and videos to refute every false allegation."

Moreover, in the statement, the lawyers allegedly accused Tia Jones of taking away some items from Mr. Worthy's house while he was in jail. But reportedly, she later returned some of the things.

“While Mr. Worthy was in jail, we have evidence that Ms. Jones and some of her associates removed valuable items from Mr. Worthy’s home. He is the sole owner of the home. Ms. Jones yesterday returned some of the stolen items from his home. Mr. Worthy did not want to file charges against Ms. Jones last weekend but remains concerned about the theft from his home along with the false allegations continuing to be made."

In the statement, the lawyers also assured that Worthy would continue to cooperate with any inquiries needed and also hinted at possibly suing Jones in civil court. However, only time will tell how things will move forward.

